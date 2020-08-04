Jennifer Lopez Seriously Stuns in New Makeup-free Selfie: ‘Morning face’

Jennifer Lopez has proven yet again that she can rock any makeup look, including no makeup at all!

The 51-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a fresh-faced selfie, sporting a white, fluffy robe and voluminous waves with her perfect complexion front and center.

“Good morning everyone!!! #MorningFace,” she captioned the shot on her Instagram.

J.Lo may be known for her impeccable style and glam looks, but the “Hustlers” star has no problem stripping it back to basics.

Fans praised Lopez for her natural beauty in the comments, sharing their love for the singer’s casual and makeup-free look.

“I think my eyes are broken….i can’t stop staring,” one fan wrote.

Another fan joked, writing, “i wish my morning face looked like this 😂😍.”

“she woke up like this 😩🔥,” a commenter wrote.

