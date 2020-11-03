Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt inspire Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick Halloween costume

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s virtual table read reunion inspired Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s Halloween costume for 2020.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been divorced for 15 years already, but they still have ardent fans who want to see them together. In September, they made a virtual reunion for the Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read, which pleased their fans. Their reunion inspired Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s Halloween costume.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have remained amicable after their divorce. Although they are not often seen together, they have always made it clear that they are friends.

Pitt and Aniston gave their fans a treat earlier this year at the SAG Awards with their sweet reunion. They doubled the fun and treat when they appeared at the Fast Time’s virtual table read.

The exes photos from the table read immediately went viral when it was released. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick showed off their creative side by imitating Pitt and Aniston’s photo from their virtual reunion.

Bristowe shared a snap of her dressing up like Aniston and Tartick as Pitt on Instagram. She copied the Friends alum’s white and red top and glasses. Meanwhile, Tartick sported a shirt of similar shade from Pitt’s.

Apparently, many were entertained with the couple’s Halloween take. In fact, the majority of their fans and fellow celebrities gave it thumbs up.

“I can’t stop looking at this!!!! SO GOOD,” Becca Tilley commented.

“DYING!!! This is incredible. Still waiting for those two to get back together,” another added.

“You two make Jen and Brad look good,” former The Bachelor star Ben Higgins commented.

Meanwhile, another thanked the couple for showing the “best costumes.” Another netizen said she knew Bristowe was dressing up as Jennifer Aniston even before she read the caption. She also complimented Bristowe for a “great job.”

Many praised Bristowe and Tartick’s creativity, saying they were amazing, brilliant and so good.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt both endorsed Joe Biden, and it prompted many to push the exes to just get back together. The reconciliation rumors sparked again when reports of Pitt being single again made headlines. Wendy Williams is one of those who want to see Pitt and Aniston together.

Pitt dated German model Nicole Poturalski in the past months. However, over a year after their sighting in Paris, several outlets confirmed that the two were no longer together. Meanwhile, there are rumors that they were never together in the first place.