Not Just Acting, Jennifer Aniston’s Ultimate Dream Is To Do THIS Too!

Being in the entertainment industry for three decades now, Jennifer Aniston has given us performances that have made us laugh, cry and do much more. But, less than a fortnight ago, we brought you the news that the Friends actress has contemplated quitting acting. Today, we tell you what her ultimate dream is.

Fear not guys, according to sources, Aniston’s dream is something that will see her behind the camera and not in front. Didn’t get it yet? Well, the ‘We’re the Millers’ actress wants to be a director and the success of her Apple+TV show has given her confidence to move in that direction.

A source close to Jennifer Aniston told US Weekly, “This year has been the most groundbreaking of Jen’s life in so many ways. She worked her butt off to make The Morning Show a success and seeing that happen has given her the confidence to move ahead with her ultimate dream of becoming a director.”

The source added, “She enjoys being behind the camera and says it’s her destiny to make that switch,” The insider added that 2020 has been a ‘groundbreaking year’ for Jennifer Aniston.

Talking about Jennifer Aniston considering quitting acting, the FRIENDS actress while in conversation with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett spoke about it during an episode of iHeartRadio’s podcast Smartless.

She said, “I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind, which it never did before. I was like, ‘Woah, that sucked the life out of me, and I don’t know if this is what interests me.’”

For those who do not know, Jennifer Aniston has previously directed two short films, as well as a segment of the Lifetime anthology movie Five.

Talking about her Apple+TV show, The Morning Show, the actress won a Screen Actors Guild Award for the same. This win was the first time she won it since her Friends days. This show also saw her reuniting with her Friends co-star Reese Witherspoon (Reese played Rachel Green’s sister in the sitcom.)