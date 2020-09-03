Jennifer Aniston Joins Lisa Kudrow But It’s Not For FRIENDS!

We all know how affectionate the stars of FRIENDS are towards each other. Amongst all, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston are well known for their off screen bond. Recently, fans got to witness one such moment on social media.

Lisa took to Instagram to share about her cousin, Ellen Meister’s book named Love Sold Separately. She praised her cousin for her writing and soon after, Jennifer joined the party too.

Along with the book’s picture, Lisa Kudrow wrote, “This is such a fun breezy read. And @ellenmeister is my cousin! Woohoo.”

Check out the post:

As soon as the post was shared, Jennifer Aniston was amongst the very first ones to like it. FRIENDS’ fans too flooded the comment section with praises for the book.

Recently we came across a crossover on social media. The cast included David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Greene, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay.

We all have seen the show at least once in our lives and know what a particular character is specialised in, or what they are interested in.

Take a look at the crossover here:

Wasn’t that true AF? Like we could totally imagine them doing all of this if FRIENDS was set in today’s times.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has brought in a lot of sad news, including that the FRIENDS Reunion has been delayed because of the ongoing situation.