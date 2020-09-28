Is Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski pregnant?

US actor and filmmaker Brad Pitt new ladylove German model Nicole Poturalski has sparked pregnancy speculations after she posted parenting tips on Instagram.

Fans started speculating Nicole Poturalski, 27, who is mother of seven-year-old son Emil, is expecting her first child with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor after she posted ‘great parenting’ tips on her Instagram story.

She wrote, “Great parenting happens when you start controlling yourself and stop controlling your child.”

Earlier, Nicole who is reportedly dating Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt, treated her fans with a couple of new dazzling pictures on photo-video sharing app.

Pitt and his rumoured ladylove’s relationship got public after they were clicked vacationing together in the South of France.

The pair has neither confirmed nor denied the media reports about their relationship.

It may also be noted here that Poturalski has been married to a well-known German restaurateur Roland Mary for eight years.

Page Six reported that the 68-year-old is the father to the model’s seven-year-old son.

It is rumoured that Mary and Poturalski are in an ‘open-relationship’ but this is yet to be confirmed.