Iggy Azalea reveals She has a Son after Secret Pregnancy

Iggy Azalea has stunned fans with a huge revelation – she secretly had a baby.

The Fancy rapper spilled the beans on Instagram, following rumours she had been expecting.

“I have a son,” she started her post.

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realise I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.

“I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

Azalea, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, signed off with a single blue heart emoji.

There were previously rumours that the star had welcomed a baby with her boyfriend, US rapper Playboi Carti.

Despite the pregnancy speculation, many of the singer’s fans were stunned by her big news.

“She had a baby and nobody knew she was pregnant like WHAT,” said one person on Twitter.

“Congratulations to Iggy Azalea on a safe delivery of her baby boy, but I think it’s hilarious that we didn’t even realise she was gone for however many months,” said another.

“I’m still shook,” said another fan. “Iggy Azalea was pregnant and had a baby and literally no one knew, and she was just like, ‘I have a son’.”

“This year keeps getting weirder…,” said another surprised fan.

“Keeping her ENTIRE pregnancy a secret, what a serve, congrats queen,” tweeted another.

Azalea, 30, first started dating US rapper Carti in 2018.