Hilary Duff reveals how she Lost Weight while Enjoying Bread, Chocolate and Wine

Hilary Duff may have a toned beach bod but the “Lizzie McGuire” star attests that she has been eating her way through quarantine.

Duff took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her fantastic physique and discuss how she found balance.

Posing in a strapless bikini, the 32-year-old discussed how she was able to obtain her enviable figure, saying, “I’ve still been counting my macros with my man @theflexible.dieting.coach and it’s truly helped me stay lean even while eating bread, chocolate, and wine!”

Duff revealed that slimming down during quarantine was a result of trial and error and said she is working with a fitness studio alongside a nutrition coach.

Giving a shout-out to Novo Body Fitness, which also offers online workouts, the “Younger” star said she is “grateful I have found what works for me.”

Duff then offered advice to her fans who might also be struggling with weight loss: “I know it’s extra hard to keep up and find normalcy in quarantine but I truly hope you make at least 30 mins a day for yourself to stay connected.”

The “So Yesterday” singer also reminded her 15.3 million followers that mental health is equally as important as nutrition, telling them to “do whatever feels good for you even if it’s not food or fitness related.”

Duff’s nutrition coach Erik Young shared her post on Instagram, writing that she is on a non-restrictive weight loss plan that allows her to eat whatever she likes as long as she minds her macros.

He also added to that Duff consumes 1,500 calories a day to stay lean.