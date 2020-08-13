Heartbroken Gloria Estefan pays tribute to her ‘Glee’ co-star Naya Rivera

Gloria Estefan worked with Naya Rivera on Fox’s Glee and appears to be heartbroken at the late actress death.

Singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan is heartbroken after the death of “Glee” star Naya Rivera. In her recent interview, she remembers the star for her incredible talent and calls her a “wonderful triple threat.”

Naya Rivera, 33, drowned at Lake Piru on July 8, 2020. The actress went swimming with her four-year-old son to the lake where he was discovered floating alone on a rented boat. After a five-day search, Rivera’s body was recovered from the lake.

Rivera, who was a singer and actress by profession, was known for her work in television series “Glee” and “Step Up.” Gloria Estefan worked with the late actress on Fox television show and appeared as Rivera’s much-popular character Santana Lopez’s mother.

The three-time Grammy-winner chatted up with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” where she talked about Rivera and working with her. In the interview, she called Rivera as a “really down to earth” person. She even praised her singing skills.

“Naya was really down to earth and warm and it was a joy to play her mom,” Estefan told Cohen. “She had really amazing singing chops. We were working on music and then she got pregnant. She married and got pregnant. So, she got side-tracked in that respect.”

The 62-year-old entertainer went on to talk about the time when she found out about Rivera’s death. She was left broken to hear about what happened to the actress and her son.

“When I heard what happened, and the baby was on board,” she continued. “Deep down inside as a mom you know that she would have never left that baby along unless something happened to her. I hope she is remembered as a wonderful triple threat. It’s just such a shame. It broke my heart.”

Rivera was laid to rest at Hollywood Hills cemetery Forest Lawn Memorial park. According to Metro, Estefan has also reached out to Rivera’s son Josey.

“I have sent prayers out to her family, she was a wonderful, wonderful person an amazing singer,” the “Don’t Wanna Lose You” hitmaker reportedly said in an interview with Richard Arnold on “Good Morning Britain.”

Estefan is among several celebrities who have paid a heartfelt tribute to the “Glee” star. Demi Lovato, Jane Lynch, Heather Morris, Grant Gustin, Matthew Morrison, and Chord Overstreet have been vocal about their grief and mourning over the untimely death of their friend and co-star.