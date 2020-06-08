Harry’s Aunt Says Family Tried to ‘Help’ Meghan Adjust to Royal Life

Prince Harry‘s aunt Sophie, Countess of Wessex, spoke out about his and Meghan Markle‘s new life in the U.S. in a new interview on Saturday, June 6.

The countess, who is married to Harry’s uncle Prince Edward, spoke to The Sunday Times in the U.K. about her own struggles to fit into the royal family after she got engaged to Queen Elizabeth II‘s youngest son in 1999 and admitted, “It took me a while to find my feet.”

The former publicist compared her courtship to Harry and Meghan’s whirlwind romance (the pair got engaged after dating for a little over a year and wed six months later).

“Remember I’d had five years to adjust,” she said of her long relationship with Edward, “and for our six-month engagement I was even staying in Buckingham Palace. Not that you necessarily know how it will pan out.”

The Times reports that Sophie became a confidante to Meghan when the younger royals left London to live in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which is just 10 miles from Sophie and Edward’s home, Bagshot Park.

“We all try to help any new member of the family,” she told the newspaper.

Harry and Meghan sat next to Edward and Sophie at Westminster Abbey in London for the annual Commonwealth Day service during their final engagement as senior royals in March.

They have since moved with their son Archie, 13 months, from their temporary home base in Vancouver, Canada, to Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles.

“I just hope they will be happy,” Sophie said.

The 55-year-old — who shares two children with Edward, Lady Louise, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12 — was also asked if she and the other senior royals will be asked to take on more public engagements and patronages now that Harry and Meghan have stepped down.

“We’ve all got our own little portfolios,” she said. “I don’t see anything changing, but if we’re asked to do more … I don’t know because it hasn’t really happened.”

Harry and Meghan, who are living in Tyler Perry‘s multimillion-dollar mansion in L.A., are “very content and happy to finally be all settled in,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “Meghan feels more at home too and she’s really starting to feel like herself again.”

Another insider told Us that Harry is “excited for the future” with his growing family. “For Harry, the thing is, he’s always wanted Meghan to be happy, safe, and comfortable,” the source said. “He will go wherever she goes, and he’s made that clear … It’s the next chapter for him, and a breath of fresh air from his former duties.”