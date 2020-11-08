Prince Harry, Meghan Markle angered Prince William by ‘deliberately misleading’ the public

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to “deliberately mislead” the public with false news regarding Archie’s time of birth reportedly left Prince William infuriated.

According to the author of the book Battle of Brothers, the Duchess released news of her labor pains hours after she had already come home with baby Archie in toe.

In his book Robert Lacey wrote, “Harry and Meghan were resolute that their newborn baby’s first sight of the world should not be the same insane and lethal camera-flashing that had attended — had actually brought about — the death of Diana.”

As a result of these actions, Prince William was reportedly left livid. The heir to the throne felt this “deliberate” choice to mislead the British public was uncalled for and for a time, the prince even refused to meet his brother.