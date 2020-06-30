Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wasteful spending caused a rift with Prince William

Prince Harry and Prince William have reportedly been at odds for a short time now and keeping in mind that many have termed the former’s exit because the real cause, the reality seems to be quite different.

As indicated by a new book that has sent shock waves down the British royal family with stunning new claims, it had been Harry being a spendthrift that caused a break with his sibling.

Investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett write in Royals at War that the Duke of Sussex had lavishly spent around the time his better half Meghan Markle was near her due date.

According to the book, Prince Harry transformed into a fitness enthusiast after Meghan came into his life in 2016 which made his fork out hefty amounts on a life-style impacted by showbiz.

“Harry’s change is revealed as one of the fundamental factors behind the deep gap that opened among him and his sibling, Prince William,” the authors wrote.

Harry was reported to possess transitioned into the new way of life as he was preparing to get married to Meghan.

Just a couple of days after the royal wedding, the Times had detailed that the duke had begun to show more worry for his health and had even reduced alcohol consumption while attending regular pricey meetings with popular acupuncturist Ross Barr.

The Sun detailed in April 2019 that their needle therapy (acupuncture practice) may have cost them an astounding £6,200 for the time they had been residing in England.

Aside from that, a babymoon at Hampshire’s Heckfield Place, before the birth of Archie had cost them £33,000, according to The Sun.

Meghan’s maternity outfits had additionally caused a serious dent as back in June 2019, fashion web search tool Love the Sales had revealed that the 77 outfits worn by the duchess during her maternity break were reportedly estimated at around £478,920.

Following that, the two had additionally renovated their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor with cost them £2.3million, which they consented to repay after their exit.