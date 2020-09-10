Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Engagement Fee Revealed, Did the Taxpayers Shoulder This?!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are real royal pains.

The couple has recently signed with Harry Walker Agency (HWA), a New York-based speakers’ bureau, following in the footsteps of Barack and Michelle Obama.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s list of strict demands for their speaking engagement were published online by The Telegraph, and it’s certainly a long one. What’s shocking is the rate to give speeches – to the tune of $1 million per speech.

On their four-page “Virtual Event Request Form,” The Telegraph cited that the document asks for information on what “connection format” will be used during the event and details about any contingency plan if there would ever be a technical failure.

The document also mentioned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have the final say over who will introduce them and moderate the discussions they will be involved in.

According to the form, “The choice of introducer and moderator will be at the final discretion of the speaker.”

Aside from that, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are demanding to know who the sponsors behind the organization or event would be, including “corporations, individuals, members of the organization, government entities or organizations,” what they are receiving “in return for their sponsorship.”

They also want to be advised whether “any live or pre-recorded program elements will run concurrently with Speaker’s presentation,” and if there are other people who will be speaking at the event as well.

The form additionally asks, “What will the audience see on screen? Will you incorporate any branding? What will the speaker see on-screen immediately before and during their presentation?”

Prospective clients are also required to answer who will likely be watching the event, asking, “Is the event accessible to the public, or is an access restricted?”

They further asked if the event will be monitored if there will be a cost associated with participation through ticket sales or registration fees.

News of their demands comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. According to reports, the couple will be producing content for the site in a deal that was said to be $150 million.

After quitting the royal family in March, the former royals moved to Los Angeles and agreed not to engage in commercial activities that could potentially embarrass the Queen.

Because of their brand new deals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally become financially independent as they are no longer receiving any financial support from Prince Charles.

On Monday, it was announced that Prince Harry had already paid back the money used for their Frogmore Cottage refurbishes and returned it money to the Sovereign Grant. This tax-payer supported fund is given by the UK government to the palaces to support Queen Elizabeth II and her family.

A spokesperson for the couple said, “This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of the Duke and his family.”