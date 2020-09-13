Prince Harry left ‘demoralised’ after being stripped of military titles

Prince Harry got “emotional” after being stripped of his military titles, a royal biography has claimed. The Duke of Sussex had to sacrifice his army titles and appointments after stepping back from the Royal Family with Meghan Markle in January.

Having spent 10 years in the force, Harry vowed to maintain links with servicemen and women after leaving in 2015.

That made his clean break post- Megxit particularly “demoralising”, Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim.

The book reads: “If his grandmother’s validation of his experiences served as encouragement, the most demoralising aspect of the new deal was his being stripped of his honorary military appointments that had been awarded to him as a senior royal.

“As a retired serviceman, Harry would always be able to wear his medals, but no longer could he wear uniform as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Bas Honington, and honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy’s Small Ships and Diving Operations. These roles had come to an end.”

A source told the authors: “That’s been a tough pill to swallow, and the one that has been most painful to Meghan witness him go through.

“It’s the one that made Harry emotional.”

Earlier this month, the couple – now living in Santa Barbara, the US – announced a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix.

They will produce documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

Days later, a spokesman for Harry confirmed he had paid back the millions used to renovate Frogmore Cottage.

The bill, thought be £2.4 million for work that took place from 2018-19, was covered by taxpayers through the Sovereign Grant – a fund provided by the government to the monarch every year to cover royal duties.