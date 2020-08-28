Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle SLAMMED For Praising Him!

Meghan Markle recently shocked royal fans as she the women empowerment group “Makers Woman” announced that the Duchess would have a one-on-one talk with activist Gloria Steinem.

Now that the lengthy interview about voting registration and feminism is out, Meghan Markle haters flock on Twitter to criticize a crucial comment she made involving her husband, Prince Harry.

Yesterday, the women’s group took to social media and uploaded a teaser clip announcing that they will release a full Q & A interview with the 39-year-old Duchess. While the teaser clip did not give away much of Meghan’s opinion, she was still savagely mocked by online trolls.

In the Twitter post, Makers Women introduced Meghan as the Duchess of Sussex who will talk about “why each vote matters and how all women ‘are linked, not ranked.'”

Many found it strange that the former “Suits” actress would talk about not being ranked when she purposely used her royal title whenever she can.

Now, Meghan Markle is facing yet another backlash for voicing out her opinion on voter registration, politics, and election in general. But there’s one comment that particularly stood out among internet users.

Meghan Called Prince Harry a Feminist

During the interview with Gloria Steinem, the Duchess recounted how she felt when Prince Harry openly confessed about being a feminist.

“I love that when he just came in, he said, ‘You know that I’m a feminist too, right, Gloria?! It’s really important to me that you know that,'” Meghan recalled.

The Duchess gushed over her real-life Prince and adored how Harry is setting an excellent example to their one-year-old son, Archie Mountbatten Windsor.

“I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification,” Meghan said.

“That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women,” she added.

Twitter React

While Meghan’s comment about Prince Harry’s feminism was purely heartwarming, the remarks did not sit well with some royal fans.

Most of them took to Twitter to express how absurd Meghan’s recent statement, while others said that the comment made them want to vomit.

“Since when did feminist mean ‘under the thumb?” one Twitter user wrote.

“Men need masculinity, not feminism,” another one added.

One user commented: “Could he be any more pathetic?”

Meanwhile, others praised the 35-year-old Duke saying it was nice to see a man who respects his wife.

Self-Confessed Feminist

But Meghan Markle was not lying when she said that Prince Harry is proud to tell the world that he is a feminist.

While visiting Tomorrow’s Women Wirral in Birkenhead in January 2019, the sixth heir to the British crown proudly claimed the “feminist” role in support of his wife.

The charity CEO Angela Murphy said: “During a discussion about Tomorrow’s Women Wirral being a women’s only centre Prince Harry, to our delight, declared ‘I’m a feminist’ and highlighted that it is equally important for men to support the movement in female empowerment!”