With Harry and Meghan Markle out, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo take over their home

It appears the British royal family too is moving on after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry severed ties and are now well-settled in the US.

According to the latest reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s old Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace is now reportedly being handed over to the newly-married couple, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

A royal expert told Hello! magazine that the move is likely to happen as the cottage had been vacant ever since the Sussex pair moved to Frogmore, way before they called it quits with the royal family.

Apart from that, this would also bring the newly-weds close to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s home at Ivy Cottage, as well as the Prince William and Kate Middleton who are also residing at Kensington Palace most of the time.

It was further revealed that the Nottingham Cottage had also been home to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who later moved to ‘Apartment 1A’, a more luxurious abode that was once the home for the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret.