Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Leaving LA For New York?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fleeing Los Angeles after just two months there? One tabloid this week has published an article pushing that rumor.

A new article published in this week’s OK! contend that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ditching LA for the East Coast, according to an unnamed “source.” “As much as they love L.A., they’re starting to really see its limitations, from the time difference to a host of other inconveniences,” the shady tipster says. “They feel like prisoners sometimes, because if they go outside, they’re spotted immediately.”

The article goes on to say that the Sussexes are looking for a “luxury place in upstate New York or even in the city” rather than “being cooped up in a gated area” like the one they’ve been staying in. Markle, the source says, has “a ton of friends” in New York City, and travel time to the U.K. would be significantly shorter. “They’re looking for a change of scenery,” the source finishes.

This story makes no sense. The tabloid suggests that Prince Harry and Markle moving to New York would get them away from paparazzi and put them close to Markle’s friends. But Markle has friends in Los Angeles too – she just hasn’t been able to interact with them much because of social distancing amid the coronavirus. And the idea that they wouldn’t be bombarded by paparazzi in New York City is equally laughable.

For what it’s worth, the Sussexes also just signed with Harry Walker, an LA-based public speaking agency. That doesn’t mean they have to stay in Los Angeles – Harry Walker also represents the Obamas, who don’t live there, for example. But it would be pretty strange to pick up and move across the country so soon after moving there and signing an agent.

Honestly, Gossip Cop has pretty good reason to be suspicious of this tabloid, given all the times it’s tried to lie to us before about Markle and Prince Harry. In November 2018, the outlet published a story insisting they were leaving the royal family for their child, nearly two years before they actually did it. Either OK! can see the future, or they were publishing straight nonsense. You tell us.

More recently, in December of last year, the publication claimed that Markle was four months pregnant with her second child. Gossip Cop debunked the story this March, pointing out that by that point Markle would be about seven months pregnant, which is a much bolder claim to make. Did they seriously forget about that story? Is it trying to convince us that Markle and Prince Harry are trying to move for the third time in six months with two small children in tow? OK! should really get its facts straight.