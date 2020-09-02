Hailey Bieber Helps Out Husband Justin Bieber’s Skin Troubles

Justin Bieber and Hailey keep setting couple goals for us every now and then. The latter has seen supportive and caring for her man ever since they got in a relationship.

Recently, the model also revealed that her man has started to take care of his skin knowing how much she loves it.

Hailey Bieber in a recent interview revealed that she helped her pop star husband with his skin struggles. The model and her then-boyfriend (now her husband) had briefly dated from December 2015 to January 2016.

They also called it off briefly but they reconciled in May 2018. The couple got engaged in July 2018 and eventually got married in November the same year.

Talking to Elle, the model said, “Justin Bieber was struggling a bit with acne. I tried to help him clear that and get that under control and it is working. It’s gone, and he’s really happy.”

Hailey also added, “I give him all of the tips that I use personally, and I’ve given him products that I use. I’m always big on keeping your skin hydrated. It’s taken him a while, though.”

The 23-year-old star also revealed that she has a penchant for skincare and talked about how she used quarantine to brush up on her beauty knowledge. She said, “I took a crazy deep dive into skincare. I’m obsessed with skincare.

My mom and my grandma taught me a ton about skincare growing up, so when I had the time in quarantine, I was doing dermatology courses and reading all these books about our skin. I find it interesting and I really care about my skin and what goes on it.”

During the interview with the publication, when Hailey was asked about what irks her about her husband Justin, she said, “I don’t consider myself as somebody who has the longest lashes in the world,” she begins “It’s fine. I’ve accepted it. I can live with it. They’re visible, they’re there, but they’re not super long.”