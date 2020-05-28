Hailey Bieber is Embracing Quarantine Style with the Prettiest Floral Dress

Hailey Bieber has been loving her time at home these past few months, and it certainly looks like quarantine agrees with her.

In a recent Instagram post, the 23-year-old model looked radiant while posing in her sunny kitchen. Captioning the photo, “Happy HB,” Bieber is seen posing in a blue floral dress from celeb-favourite brand Reformation.

Sporting the $308 Gavin Dress in the colour Petunia, Bieber accessorized her summery look with a pair of $980 gold hoop earrings by Bottega Veneta, and a glowing, fresh-faced look. The midi-length dress features a high slit, a back cut out and cap sleeves for a sexy yet feminine silhouette.

Available in nine different patterns and colours, it’s a fan-favourite style that has been spotted previously on celebrities like Taylor Swift and Nicky Hilton. This isn’t the first time that Bieber has posted about her time at home, as the model has been vocal about enjoying quarantine while she was isolating in Canada. In an Instagram Live chat last month, she even went so far as sharing with fans that she feels “happier” than ever.

“I’ve been happier than I felt in months, just from being able to be low-key and just hang, and not have things on a schedule,” Bieber revealed. “I feel really reconnected with myself and that’s unexpectedly made me really happy.” In a more recent Instagram post alongside her husband Justin, the Biebers shared more insight about how they’re feeling at home when they took part in the “How are you, really?” challenge in support of The Mental Health Coalition.

“There’s a part of me that, some days feels really scared and feels really nervous about the future and what’s going to happen,” she admitted. “Other days I feel really good, I feel really motivated, I feel really hopeful.” After spending two months at their secluded Ontario mansion, the couple has since returned to Los Angeles, but are continuing to release snippets of their life at home as part of their series “The Biebers” on Facebook Watch.