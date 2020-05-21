Gigi Hadid Reveals How Her Pregnancy Impacted Fashion Month Appearance

Gigi Hadid is setting the record straight on how she achieves her picture perfect visage.

In a conversation with Maybelline makeup artist, Erin Parsons, the runway model revealed that contrary to popular opinion, she has not had any fillers injected. For many years, she and sister Bella Hadid’s appearance have been the subject of speculation, especially during this last fashion month.

But as Gigi explained on Wednesday, her plump cheeks have “always” been fuller and have only gotten bigger as her first pregnancy progresses. “People think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round—I’ve had this since I was born. Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know,” the star explained.

The 25-year-old added, “I think I like, have the cheeks already, so it’s like there’s not a lot to like, fill in.”

In addition, she said that her pristine brows are the result of genetics and nothing more. She said, “It’s so funny, the things you see online. People think that I shape my brows, like I shape my brows really arched. If you look at baby pictures of me, I’ve had these crazy arched brows since I was born.“

With a few months to go until she can meet her darling baby girl, Parsons mused whether her nose or cheeks will undergo any changes, but Gigi said even if they did she wouldn’t care. “Maybe. Don’t worry. I’m happy with the natural process of the world,” she remarked.

Gigi participated in the interview from her mother’s farmhouse, where she and boyfriend Zayn Malik are quarantining with Bella and Yolanda Hadid.

They recently celebrated Mother’s Day at the estate, which Gigi commemorated with a photo and a touching message for her Dutch mother. She shared, “Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!”