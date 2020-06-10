Gigi Hadid Auctioning Clothes for Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Gigi Hadid is set to auction off two designer items from her personal collection in order to raise money for charity.

The 24-year-old model – who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Zayn Malik – has teamed up with British Vogue to take part in the publication’s The Way We Wore auction, which is being set up to raise money for two charities helping to provide relief during the coronavirus pandemic – NHS Charities Together and NAACP.

Gigi is donating a top and skirt pair from Fenty and a saddlebag from Dior to the cause, and said she hopes the money raised from the auctions will “help those struggling” amid the current health crisis.

She said in a press release: “I appreciate the opportunity to give back in this way, and hope that whoever ends up with these pieces – the Fenty top and skirt and Dior saddlebag – really enjoys them, knowing that their contribution will help those struggling due to COVID-19. Zayn and I send our love and best wishes to everyone.”

As well as helping people through the pandemic, NAACP (the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People) has also been providing aid amidst the protests taking place across America in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protests began following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd – who was killed during an arrest when a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes – and Gigi recently used her platform to condemn systemic racism.

She wrote on social media: “Enraged. Sickened. Heartbroken. But never surprised. This happens way too often – and the videos that go viral are not isolated events. It seems that only when caught on camera are bigots & MURDERERS even getting ‘investigated’ or fired .. unfortunately, the only way things will start changing is if all these racist, ignorant, monsters (badge &/or not) have to face the consequences- behind bars.

“Keep signing petitions, making calls to demand justice, speaking out (this is not just if you have a big platform- it starts in your homes and communities), and fighting to make a difference for every life that has been wrongly taken or effected by THE PANDEMIC OF RACISM. THIS IS ABOUT BEING AGAINST EVERY SENSELESS ACT OF DISCRIMINATION THAT BURDENS THIS COUNTRY. (sic)”