George Clooney And Brad Pitt Feuding Over Julia Roberts?

Are George Clooney and Brad Pitt seriously fighting over Julia Roberts? An article published in one of this week’s tabloids says so. The latest issue of New Idea is reporting that Pitt and Clooney are “warring” over their Ocean’s 11 co-star, with whom they’re both hoping to work again. “Both George and Brad and their respective production companies want to restart the industry with huge movies, and they will be competing with each other,” a supposed “source” tells the outlet.

The two actors, the shady insider contends, have had “a bit of a falling out” recently. “Ever since George left Brad off his wedding guest list because [his wife] Amal hated Angelina Jolie,” they say, “there’s been tension and more than a little rivalry.”

The source goes on to allege that Roberts was initially “flattered to be so in demand by two of Hollywood’s biggest stars,” but the “constant phone calls, texts, invitations to cozy dinners-for-two” make her feel “like she’s being courted by a lover.”

Both Amal Clooney and Jolie supposedly have “long had separate suspicions that George and Brad were harboring secret crushes on Julia,” though they “never did compare notes” because they “couldn’t bear to be in the same room.”

This story is ridiculous. First of all, it’s bizarre to think that Roberts couldn’t somehow act in two different movies with Pitt’s and Clooney’s respective companies. But that’s honestly a moot point because the two actors aren’t even feuding.

After Pitt’s win at the SAG Awards this year, an interviewer for People TV mentioned that he and Clooney had been “friends in the past,” and Pitt responded: “friends in the past? We’re still friends! We’ve been friends for a while.”

It’s true that Pitt and Jolie didn’t attend the Clooneys’ wedding, but not because of any feud. They were off on their own honeymoon at the time, simultaneously filming their movie By the Sea. Scheduling conflicts happen sometimes.

Just to confirm that the story was indeed bogus, Gossip Cop reached out to a trusted source close to Pitt to find out more. We were told the article was simply “insane.” While it’s entirely possible that either or both actors will work with Roberts again, the notion that they’re in some sort of a feud over her, or that either one is harboring a secret crush on her, is just absurd.

It’s also a bit odd for New Idea to be making this claim considering how it contradicts several rumors – also bogus – the outlet has attempted to push in the past. Back in 2018, Gossip Cop busted a claim from the tabloid that George and Amal Clooney were going on double dates with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, whom George had supposedly helped to reunite.

Obviously, the main issue here is that Pitt and Aniston have never gotten back together after their 2005 split—but just working within the twisted logic of the New Idea world, weren’t Pitt and Clooney supposed to have had a falling out over Clooney’s wedding?

More recently, this January the tabloid claimed that Pitt and Aniston were adopting a baby from a Mexican orphanage after having secretly reunited. As Gossip Cop has explained many times, spokespeople for both actors have confirmed they’re not rekindling their old romance.

So, not only does that story negate the 2018 story about Clooney getting the two of them back together, but it also contradicts the one we’re discussing today. Is the tabloid trying to suggest Pitt is pursuing his secret crush on Julia Roberts while simultaneously adopting a child with Aniston? The publication really needs to get its fake story straight.