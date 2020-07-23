Gabrielle Union opens up about Suffering from Multiple Miscarriages

Gabrielle Union has opened up about suffering from multiple miscarriages in a candid new interview.

Speaking to Self, the actor explained how she has had so many miscarriages that she lost count after the eighth or ninth one.

“The first [miscarriage] was f***ing devastating and brutal,” Union said.

“After the first one, I just…numb. Which is why I think I couldn’t tell you exactly how many [miscarriages I had], because it’s just one long loss.

“The first one is very vivid; everything else after that is just kind of like, numbing, just long, numbing, numb pain. Just loss and heartbreak.”

The 47-year-old went on to explain how she felt like she’d “failed” as a result of the miscarriages.

“And these feelings of failure, and feeling defective, and less than, and rejection. It’s like motherhood and babies were rejecting me.”

Union went on to explain how therapy has been a huge help to her over the years when it comes to managing her mental health.

“There’s only so much your brain and your heart and your soul can take,” she said. “And we need help. And I’m a firm believer in getting it, however you can. And no shame.”

Elsewhere, Union opened up about her relationship with her stepdaughter, Zaya, and raising children with her husband, former NBA star Dwayne Wade.

In February, Wade revealed that his 12-year-old child, who was born male, was transitioning and using she/her pronouns.

“I love that in our household there are so many different ways of expressing ourselves,” Union said of her step-daughter.

“And watching Zaya clock all of it. Right? That there’s no one way to be a woman. There’s no one way to be a Black woman.

“There’s no one way to be beautiful. There’s no one way to dress or to love your body.”