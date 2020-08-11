Emma Watson faces Controversial Backlash after Quote about ‘feminism’ Resurfaces

Emma Watson is facing backlash over a resurfaced quote about feminism.

The quote, which was shared to Twitter by campaign group The Women’s Organisation, reads:

If you want to run for prime minister, you can. If you don’t, that’s wonderful too. Shave your armpits, don’t shave them, wear flats one day, heels the next. We want to empower women to do exactly what they want.

Some people hit out at Watson for peddling “superficial feminism”.

But the full quote, from an interview Watson gave to Elle shortly after making her first speech as a UN Women’s ambassador in 2014, reveals that her words have been taken somewhat out of context.

Feminism is not here to dictate to you. It's not prescriptive, it's not dogmatic. All we are here to do is give you a choice. If you want to run for prime minister, you can. If you don't, that's wonderful too. Shave your armpits, don't shave them, wear flats one day, heels the next. These things are so irrelevant and surface to what it is all really about, and I wish people wouldn't get caught up in that. We want to empower women to do exactly what they want, to be true to themselves, to have the opportunities to develop. Women should feel free. There is no typical feminist, there is nothing anywhere that says you have to meet a certain criteria.

Watson herself acknowledged that shaving and wearing heels are “irrelevant and surface” aspects of feminism, and that it’s really about empowering women and ensuring they can make their own choices.

Since playing Hermione in the Harry Potter films, Watson has dedicated much of her energy to feminist campaign work. Last year she helped to launch a legal advice line for women who have experienced sexual harassment at work, and recently she defied JK Rowling by speaking up about trans rights.

Superficial feminism is all about the shoes and the shaving. https://t.co/OcxpTxaYE9 — Åsk Dabitch (@dabitch) August 9, 2020

Watson also hosts an intersectional book club, through which she aims to uplift other women’s voices by conducting interviews and promoting their work.

I get that 2020 is shit but do we really need to drag our feminism back to 1994? https://t.co/X6ReeFY6cj — Alexandra Carlton (@Alex_Carlton) August 11, 2020

What *do* women want? Equal pay? An end to forged marriage and honour killings? Reproductive rights? Zero tolerance of sexual harassment? No more FGM?



Nah, heels. https://t.co/jp1tHadcf9 — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) August 10, 2020

It’s almost as if she doesn’t know that women have already done all of these things. Even more surprisingly, they did it all without waiting for permission. https://t.co/VrDlSNCdA5 — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) August 10, 2020

So excited to wear flats, now that I’ve been given permission https://t.co/qjKpDxzLGX — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) August 10, 2020