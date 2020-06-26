Emma Roberts Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her First Child With Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are reportedly about to be become parents. According to Us Weekly, the 29-year-old actress is pregnant with the couple’s first child. Neither Roberts or Hedlund have commented on the rumors.

Reports of the two dating first started in March 2019 when they were photographed holding hands in Silver Lake. In January 2020, a source told Us Weekly that the two were not that serious. “They are not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment,” the source said. “They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious.”

The source added that the two were just “having fun and enjoying each other,” with no pressure to take things further.

Roberts has purposely kept her relationship with Hedlund to herself, declining to answer Cosmopolitan’s question about their relationship for the magazine’s May 2019 cover story. She did, however, open up about how she feels about the public’s speculation about her private life.

“I spend hours on the phone with my mom,” Roberts said of how she handles paparazzi photos. “She puts everything into perspective. She’s never once judged me. I also have the most amazing group of friends. They come over and we lie in bed or talk, watch TV, or read short stories to each other. We open a bottle of wine. To me, that’s the best whenever anything is going on—to have everyone come over and be together.”

Roberts was previously engaged to Evan Peters. She told Cosmopolitan that she purposely keeps her love life private, including her breakups. “I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended,” she said. “It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience. Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment. Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing and no one knows the real story. That’s hard.”