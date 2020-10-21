Ellen DeGeneres lashes out at Portia de Rossi after losing ‘Ellen Show’ viewers

Ellen DeGeneres has, allegedly, been lashing out at Portia de Rossi since she found out that fewer and fewer people are tuning in to Ellen Show.

According to New Idea, Ellen DeGeneres is panicking at the thought that she could lose her hosting gig for good. After all, the ratings for Ellen Show have been on a downward spiral since it premiered in September.

And behind closed doors, DeGeneres is, allegedly, releasing all her anger out on her wife.

“Ellen is panicking big time. She’s used to her show being top of the pile, so this is a whole new world for her. She’s anxious and completely on the edge. Poor Portia is bearing the brunt of it,” the source said.

Last week, the couple, allegedly, got into a massive fight while de Rossi was driving the comedian home from a meeting. Even though the Scandal star was the one behind the wheel, DeGeneres, allegedly, turned into a nightmare backseat driver and she urged de Rossi to drive faster.

“Portia had to pull over and threaten to call an Uber if she didn’t get off her back,” the source said.

However, one should take the claims made by the tabloid with a grain of salt. After all, it’s unlikely for a tabloid to know details from Ellen DeGeneres and de Rossi’s alleged car ride since it’s a private time between the couple.

The claims that DeGeneres has been lashing out at de Rossi aren’t new. Even before the funny woman was accused of being a mean girl, there were already claims that de Rossi was just staying with DeGeneres because of what she’s done for her.

In July, National Enquirer accused DeGeneres of neglecting de Rossi even though the actress has supported her through all the recent criticisms.

“They spend less and less time together. In fact, they’ve been living separate lives. It’s gotten so bad that they hardly say a word to each other all day. Portia feels neglected and mistreated. She feels as if she supports Ellen in everything she does. And Ellen just gets aggravated and judgmental when it comes to her needs,” the source said.

However, there is no truth to the claims. After all, Ellen DeGeneres and de Rossi have been each other’s support system throughout the recent controversies.