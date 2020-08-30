The Ellen DeGeneres Show SHOCKING Revelation! Bosses Were AWARE Of The ‘Toxic Workplace’ Allegations Since 2018

Controversies for Ellen DeGeneres and her show has been mounting up to be monumental for the makers. Now, a new report suggests that there was a complaint registered against ‘gender discrimination, including sexist remarks made by top producers’ two years ago.

The said complaint was registered with the industry union but was annulled, stating the reason for having no merits to it. Three of the top-level executive producers were fired last week.

Studio-person in a conversation with Buzzfeed stated: “It was investigated by an outside investigator and resolved with no merit to claims of gender discrimination. As previously stated, we are committed to changing the things that need to change and moving forward in a constructive and positive way.”

The three executive producers of the Ellen DeGeneres Show those were fired last week include the names include Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman. While the rest of the list that were retained include Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, and Derek Westervelt.

Meanwhile, The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been surpassed by the rerun of American soap opera by a considerable margin. For those who are unversed, Desperate Housewives has been allotted a prime time slot to replace the talk show. And it seems like the decision has worked in favour of the network.

On Monday, Desperate Housewives was viewed by as much as 73,000 viewers. On the other hand, The Ellen Show had just managed a viewership of 49,000, as per dailymail.co.uk’s report.