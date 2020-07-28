Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Take THESE Strict Steps After Their Mansion Gets Burglarized

The luscious Montecito mansion owned by Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi was recently burglarized. It was reported that some pieces of jewellery and luxurious watches were stolen from the house.

But, the latest report hints at both Ellen and Portia being present in the house at the time of the burglary. Thankfully both of them were unharmed by the end of it. But, after this, they’ve decided to tighten up the security measures at their mansion.

Folks down at TMZ broke the story and they now further report that back door of the house was used to get in. Both Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are making sure not to repeat the same mistake.

This had made both of them cautious, and a new security company is hired to notch the efforts up a level. Laser sensors and a new batch of cameras have been upgraded around their mansion. It’s also been said that the patrol guards around Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s house will be highly armed now.

According to Fox News, the press release stated, “The residence appears to have been targeted due to the victim’s celebrity status. The accurate description of the items that were taken is not available for release, but they are described as high-value jewellery and watches.”

As per the authorities, the “sheriff’s detectives and forensics technicians” are conducting an “extensive and ongoing” investigation. In addition, “the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is in contact with other law enforcement agencies to determine if the incident is related to additional recent celebrity home burglaries.”