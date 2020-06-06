Ellen DeGeneres Deletes Tweet following Massive Backlash

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a white police officer last week.

The police officer used his knee to pin George Floyd, who was unarmed, to the ground by his neck.

In the video which circulated across social media causing worldwide outrage, the 46 year old can be heard gasping “please, I can’t breathe”, and “don’t kill me”, before his body went limp.

It was later confirmed by an independent autopsy that Floyd died from “asphyxiation from sustained pressure”, when his neck and back was compressed by the Minneapolis police officer.

Following on from his death, protests have broken out across the US and in cities all over the world against police brutality and many celebrities have used their voices to highlight what is going on.

According to Them, Ellen DeGeneres wrote a tweet which has since been deleted due to blistering backlash.

She reportedly said: “Like so many of you, I am angry and I am sad. People of colour in this country have faced injustice for far too long.”

She added: “For things to change, things must change.”

“We must commit ourselves to this change with conviction and with love.”

Backlash soon followed her statement which many labelled as ‘hollow” as she failed to mention black people, who are the primary victims of police brutality.

One Twitter user wrote: “As an Asian-American, a POC, I still have more privilege than Black women and men. This statement is meaningless and a back door to All Lives Matter. For things to change, we must first acknowledge specifically that Black Lives Matter.”

Follow the backlash over her tweet, Ellen deleted her original tweet and followed up with a tweet supporting “protestors who are exercising their rights and standing up against the horrible injustices that Black people in America face everyday.”

She added that she would be making donations to the George Floyd Memorial Fund, the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, Black Lives Matter, and the American Civil Liberties Union.