Dua Lipa Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Her “Love” Anwar Hadid

The model, who is the younger brother of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, is celebrating his 21st birthday today! In honor of the occasion, Anwar’s girlfriend, singer Dua Lipa, took to social media to send him a sweet message.

Along with a series of photos of the couple, the “Break My Heart” artist wrote, “Happy Birthday to my loveeee, my light n best goat daddy there is!!! Everything is better with you.”

Gigi Hadid also sent birthday wishes to her brother on Monday, writing, “Happiest Birthday to my sweet bruvvo @anwarhadid !!!! I am so proud of you and how you’ve spent your 21 years: Passionate, inquisitive, loving, spreading genuine light, staying true to yourself, and standing firmly on the right side of history. You deserve the best always !!! Can’t wait to get to celebrate you soon :) Hope you have the best day!”

It’s been about one year since Dua and Anwar first sparked romance rumors, when they were spotted packing on the PDA at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London. A few months later, the couple made their debut at New York Fashion Week.

While appearing on an episode of Watch What Happens Live recently, Dua talked to host Andy Cohen about how her relationship with Anwar first started.

When asked about sliding into the DMs of a fellow celebrity, Dua shared, “I have a confession to make…mine was my boyfriend, so my current boyfriend. I definitely did that.”

However, Dua went on to explain that they had actually met before the DM slide.

“No, we actually met at a barbecue,” the star shared. “But then it carried on onto DMs.”

And the rest is history! Happy birthday, Anwar!