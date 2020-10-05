Demi Lovato hints at her feelings after Max Ehrich breakup

Ex-Disney star and Grammy award-winning singer Demi Lovato has been struggling in the wake of her breakup from ex-fiancé Max Ehrich.

Recently, Lovato told fans, “This has already been the longest October of my life.”

This update comes shortly after Ehrich went on his own bashing spree and accused Demi of orchestrating “a calculated publicity stunt” to squander his name and reputation.

The claim was made through the actor’s Instagram where he accused Lovato of making him run through hoops. 

He explained, “It’s just the craziest thing. This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience, ever. Because no person deserves to feel this way. It’s a calculated PR stunt.”

