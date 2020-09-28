Demi Lovato Plans Star-Studded Dream Wedding Days Before Breakup

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich announced their engagement after only dating for four months. This week, a tabloid claimed Lovato was hard at work planning a wedding for 2021 because it all just felt right.

OK! reported Lovato had “majorly stepped on the gas with wedding planning.” Ariana Grande would be the maid of honor, and Sam Smith would be the “reception serenader.” The report said the Sonny With A Chance star “hinted it will happen next spring,” and was working hard to make it so.

As Lovato tirelessly works “with a planner sorting out the venue,” the tabloid reported some big names who would not be at the wedding: “Demi’s ex-bestie Selena Gomez.”

Lovato “wants her day to have only positive vibes,” and so wouldn’t invite the Wizards of Waverly Place star. The article concludes by saying “some may think she’s rushing this, but she says it feels so right.”

She did not feel so right, as news hit yesterday that Lovato and Ehrich are calling off the engagement. A source told People that the two would “go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers.”

The engagement lasted about two months. Clearly, this report of fervent planning for a spring wedding was false because, well, there will be no wedding.

To be fair to this tabloid, nobody saw this break-up coming. Earlier this month, Lovato celebrated her six month anniversary with Ehrich on Instagram.

Ehrich even responded by saying “I love you” and calling her a “magic baby.” It’s not surprising the outlet would assume it was safe to invent a story about Lovato planning the wedding.

Lovato and Ehrich likely didn’t expect to be broken up by the end of the month. That being said, the published story was complete hogwash. The tabloid should have known better than to publish the bogus story, or find better “sources.”

What makes this story twice as embarrassing for OK! is that we’ve actually busted it once before. In 2018, the tabloid said Lovato was planning a wedding between herself and Wilmer Valderrama.

This tabloid really needs to stop publishing this same story about Demi Lovato: wedding planner. This is the same tabloid who once said Lovato was going to move in with Ellen DeGeneres after an overdose.

It also reported a power struggle between Lovato and other Disney star Christina Aguilera. Obviously, it’s supposed “insiders” close to Lovato are either pathologically wrong, or the tabloid made them up.