David Beckham Snubs wife Victoria as he Opens up on couple’s Latest Disagreement

David Beckham has taken to social media to tell his millions of fans about his latest disagreement with Victoria Beckham.

The 45-year-old former professional England footballer revealed that he and his fashionista wife have experienced a difference in opinion over his recent outfit choice.

Hunky David shared the admission about the couple’s disagreement while posting a snap of himself in a brightly coloured cardigan on his official Instagram page this afternoon.

The sportsman was photographed standing in front of a field covered in beautiful yellow flowers with sunrise in the background.

Beck’s accompanied his vibrant knitwear with a green shirt and brown trousers.

The father-of-three completed his look by adding a dapper hat and a pair of crisp white trainers.

David cheekily captioned his snap: “Gorgeous day @victoriabeckham not a massive fan of my cardi but personally I think it’s a good look.”

Unsurprisingly, David’s latest Instagram grid update caught the attention of his adoring fans who rushed to leave a flirty message in the comment section.

One fan penned: “You are gorgeous.”

Another gushed: “Big fan of this, Sir.”

A third said: “So hot, wow.”

A fourth posted: “Style icon.”

David’s admission about Victoria’s reaction to his latest wardrobe addition comes after the Spice Girls star mocked him as they enjoyed a stroll together.

The Inter Miami CF co-owner posted a picture of him and his wife on his Instagram account and was teased by his fashion designer wife once again for his choice of jewellery.

The couple, who share four children – sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, eight – appeared to be in good spirits as they walked along a country lane in the sunshine.

David captioned the post: “Afternoon walk @victoriabeckham.”

The former pop star wore a sleeveless dark top and baseball cap for their outing, while David wore a Friends T-shirt and long chain.

“Nice necklace,” Victoria sarcastically wrote in the comments section before adding: “Super bold!”

David’s top featured a famous scene from the show where Joey, played by Matt Le Blanc, gets revenge on Chandler, portrayed by Matthew Perry, by wearing every single item of clothing he owns.

Victoria may not have been a fan but Friends star Matthew was impressed by David’s choice of t-shirt and shred the snap of the married couple on his own Instagram account.

David replied to the actor explaining his son Cruz had bought him the top as a gift, writing in the comments section: “Yes @cruzbeckham got me the shirt but could I be wearing anymore clothes @mattyperry4.”

Victoria and David tied the knot in a castle in Clonsilla in 1999.