Darianka Sanchez Issues an Apology on Instagram

Darianka Sanchez has been pretty quiet since accusations of hacking and bullying surfaced last week, but now she is responding. The TikTok star took to Instagram on Sunday night to apologize for her past actions.

Earlier this month, is seemed like Darianka was about to be announced as the newest member of the Hype House. This all changed, however, when some information about her past came out, including claims she may have bullied Kenzie Ziegler when they were younger.

Shortly after, the Hype House announced that she would not be moving into the house. Now, Darianka is explaining herself on Instagram and apologizing for some of her past actions.

Darianka started off her Instagram story by saying that it took her awhile to speak out because she was privately apologizing to the people she hurt. “I’m not the same person I was four, five, six years ago and I know I’ve made mistakes in the past, but I have grown and matured from them since then,” she said.

She continued, saying that she’s been accused of “some pretty serious and illegal things,” which she seemed to deny doing. “I just want to say that your shouldn’t believe everything you see on the Internet. I’ve never been arrested and I do not have a criminal background.”

The 17-year-old then addressed DMs and texts that were going around where she allegedly called Chase Hudson weird, among other things. “There’s been DMs going around and text messages that are just not real and it’s very easy to fake and manipulate those things,” she said.

She also addressed an old picture of her where she is wearing a mud face mask. Many people have accused her of doing blackface, but she insisted it wasn’t her intention. However, she did apology “if it offended anybody.”

Darianka ended her statement by speaking on cyberbullying. “Words do hurt and it’s never OK to DM someone and tell them to kill themselves,” she said. “It’s never OK to leak someone’s phone number and home address. Those things are considered cyber bullying and I want to use my platform to advocate against cyber bullying.”

She ended by repeating she is not the same person she used to be. “I’m continuing to grow as a person,” she said.