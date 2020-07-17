Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers Break Up After 2 Years Together

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers split after the professional driver unfollows the Packers star on Instagram this week, which caused speculation

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are going their separate ways after dating for over two years.

Danica’s rep confirms to E! News that she and the Packers star are “no longer together.”

Rumors of Danica and Aaron’s breakup began to swirl last weekend, when fans of the couple noticed that the former professional driver was not present to support her boo at the American Century Championship, where the footballer was participating in a celebrity golf tournament. And upon further investigation it seems the star is no longer following her beau on Instagram and deleted a few posts with the athlete on her feed, as well, with the last post featuring Aaron being from April 11.

A brief search of Rodgers’ Instagram shows that he still follows her.

This marks the end of their over two year relationship. The athletes began dating in the fall of 2017, just as Danica’s career in NASCAR was drawing to a close.

They made their first official appearance as a couple at the Daytona race track in 2018, with the Packers star being there to give the driver a pep talk and a kiss as she drove the track for one last time. She commemorated the moment with a photo captioned, “Doing Daytona with all the people that mean the most to me.”

From that point on, they were more open about their romance on social media, but balanced it out with their charitable endeavors and other activities.

Sources told E! News about other happenings that went on behind-the-scenes, like Danica’s role in helping Aaron mend his relationship with Jordan Rodgers. “Danica has been instrumental in helping mend the Rodgers family rift,” a source previously shared. “She is the reason Aaron and his family are on speaking terms again. Danica has been working to bring everyone back together.”

And more recently, it was rumored that Aaron and Danica were talking marriage, something that was expected considering they were living together in Rodgers’ Malibu home, according to Variety. In late March a source told E! News that it was “not a matter of if, but when” Aaron would pop the question to Danica.

With rumors of their split now confirmed, it’s clear Danica will be fine on her own. As she previously said on The Jenny McCarthy Show, “You can’t be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen, there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen… You just have to let it go and be like well, am I having fun today? Yep? Then life’s good.”