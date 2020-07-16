Fifty Shades Of Grey Actress Dakota Johnson Is Bisexual? MAJOR Hint From Old Interview Goes Viral!

Dakota Johnson has garnered massive fame over the years. She rose to fame with her portrayal as Anastasia in Fifty Shades Of Grey. The film co-starring Jamie Dornan has been one of the most successful R-rated films. And with that, Dakota won praises too. That’s exactly why fans want to know every update on her personal life.

The recent one is something that most missed out on years ago. Amid the lockdown, most fans are busy watching films, series or interviews of their favourite stars. Same is the scenario with a Dakota fan who pointed out something unknown. Johnson as per the fans, confessed to being bisexual in one of her interviews.

Yes, you heard that right. It was during an interview with Vogue in 2017, Dakota Johnson made the big confession. The Fifty Shades actress was talking about how the youth is eventually coming to terms with their sexuality.

Dakota Johnson was quoted, “I’ve been in a phase of my life where I’m fascinated by young women coming to terms with their sexuality. I guess, by proxy, I have been experiencing that in my own life, and it’s very interesting to me.”

It is said that the actress confessed to exploring her sexuality too. Many fans have taken this as Dakota’s confession to be being bisexual herself. The actress has been trending on Twitter now and fans are going berserk.

