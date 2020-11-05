Chrissy Teigen Just Shared Photo Of Son Miles And He Looks Exactly Like Dad John Legend

If you thought Chrissy Teigen just posted a precious throwback photo of her husband John Legend, take a second look.

It’s actually her son, Miles Theodore Stephens, looking exactly like his dad. Little Legend seems to be taking a break from riding in his red Little Tikes coupe to flash a smile for the camera. “Nooooo noooo too maaaaach cute too machhhh!!!!” his doting mom wrote in the caption.

The 2-year-old is the second child of Teigen and Legend; his big sister Luna was born two years earlier. Teigen superfans know that she normally isn’t shy about sharing her kiddos with the world—after all, they even have their own Instagram accounts.

However, this particular pic is probably extra meaningful. The 34-year-old recently returned to social media after an almost month-long absence. The break gave her time to grieve a devastating miscarriage, which happened at 20 weeks in September.

Teigen posted a heartfelt essay about the loss last week, revealing that she and Legend had named their child Jack. “I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life,” she wrote. “Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see.

Thank you so much to every single person who has had us in their thoughts or gone as far as to send us your love and stories. We are so incredibly lucky.”

The story even reached Hillary Clinton, who shared it on Twitter and wrote, “Thank you, @chrissyteigen, for your bravery and grace in starting a hard conversation to help other families heal alongside yours.”

A starstruck Teigen returned the kind words.

I’m so honored @hillaryclinton. You have dedicated your life to fighting for women’s and children’s health, so to have you share my piece about my experience means the absolute world to me. Wow. Wow. https://t.co/9xv5SBDgGX — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 28, 2020

She and her husband’s family-building journey is a personal and private matter, but we have no doubt that if she brings another child into the world, he or she will be just as darling as Miles and Luna.