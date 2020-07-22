Chris Colfer Pens Heartbreaking Tribute in Memory of Naya Rivera

Longer than seven days after American actor Naya Rivera was pronounced dead, her family, fans, and well-wishers still mourn the insurmountable loss of her passing.

Chris Colfer, her costar from Glee, paid another moving and heartfelt tribute to the late Naya Rivera, terming the whole process of dealing with her loss a ‘nightmare.’

In the tribute wrote for Variety, Colfer expressed: “I don’t know anybody on Earth could give Naya Rivera the tribute she deserves.

“In fact, the way toward losing her has been such a bad dream, I find myself wondering if Naya was even real or if she was only a fantasy from the beginning. How could a person be that skilled, that hilarious which beautiful at once?”

“How could one person be liable for such a lot of joy and be the subject of such a large number of brilliant memories?

“When Naya sang, you’ll feel her spirit resonating through your own. Her voice would make you heartache in one chorus, only to rebuild it within the next. Watching her perform resembled watching the magic unfold before your eyes,” he continued.

As an actress, Rivera could tell a whole story with one expression. It did not make a difference how outrageous the plot was, she spoke with such a lot authenticity, she made you think every word she said, and often, you would forget she was working at all,” he went on to mention.

“Her brave and groundbreaking depiction of Santana Lopez on “Glee” inspired many children around the world, particularly in the LGBTQIA community, and it’ll be treasured for generations into the future.”

“As a best buddy you’ll discussed with her about anything. She was the cool older sister you visited for advice, to blow off steam or to get the hottest take on the latest gossip. Simply being in Naya’s quality caused you to feel secured and regardless of the situation, you realized she’d have your back,” he wrote.

“She was never hesitant to face the authority, she always stands up where she saw mistreatment and she always told you the reality even, when it was difficult to hear.”

“Being a mother was perhaps Naya’s greatest talent of all, and as final moments demonstrated, Naya was an exceptional mother until the end.”

“Naya leaves behind a void that just Naya herself could fill. To have a buddy like her, even briefly, is to be honored too much She may be a shining example of the impact an individual can have when one lives fearlessly,” he said.

“Her misfortune is a tragic reminder to celebrate each moment we can with our loved ones because the main thing we know surely about life is how fragile it is often,” he finished up.

Naya, 33, was confirmed dead on July 13, 2020. The seventh death anniversary of her Glee costar Cory Monteith. After she was accounted for missing seven days earlier following a ship ride at Lake Piru together with her four-year-old child Josey, whom she reportedly saved from drowning within the final moments of her life.