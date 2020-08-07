Caroline Flack’s Cause of Death Confirmed

Caroline Flack was found dead aged 40 on February 15. How did Caroline Flack die – what was the cause of death?

TV presenter Caroline Flack was found dead in her north London flat on Saturday, February 15. The former presenter of Love Island was also known for appearing on Strictly Come Dancing as well as hosting The X Factor.

Flack’s death was confirmed by her family and friends.

A family statement reads: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

“We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Following the news of Flack’s death, an ITV spokeswoman said: “Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

“Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”

How did Caroline Flack die?

Following the news, a lawyer for Caroline Flack’s family says the 40-year-old presenter had taken her own life.

An inquest into the death of Caroline Flack opened at Poplar Coroner’s Courtin East London on February 19. Her family did not attend.

The Love Island star’s body was identified by her sister, Jody Flack.

The court heard the former Love Island host and Strictly Come Dancing winner died by hanging at her flat in Clapton.

Coroner’s officer Sandra Polson said Caroline was “found lying on her back, she had apparently been found hanging”.

As the inquest resumed on Wednesday, August 5, the court heard Jody tried to revive her sister by performing CPR after she had taken her own life.

The court heard how Jody and Stephen Teasdale, the father of a friend, entered the TV presenter’s flat using keys obtained from the landlord after finding that she could not get in.

Mr Teasdale said he found the former Love Island presenter’s body.

He said: “We came to the flat and tried to force entry. We thought about phoning the police but knew the landlady . . .

“We got the key and let ourselves into the flat . . . I brought her [down] and Jody started CPR. We were giving CPR for somewhere between five and ten minutes, then the police took over.”

The court heard police attempted resuscitation, which was then continued by paramedics. Caroline was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four-minute long hearing heard the provisional cause of death was given as suspension by ligature.

The inquest resumed today, August 5, and is due to conclude on Thursday, August 6.

Flack’s mother, Chris Flack, said her daughter had faced a “show trial” and been “hounded by the press” in the weeks before she took her life.

In a statement read to the court she said: “I believe Caroline was seriously let down by the authorities and in particular the CPS for pursuing the case.”

Tributes have poured in since the news of her tragic death broke on Saturday, February 15.

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan posted: “Poor Caroline flack. She did not deserve this!!”

Martin Kemp wrote: “Caroline Flack, I’m so so sad to hear this News…All my love goes out to her family and friends..oh man! Rest in Peace Caroline!”

“Absolutely devastating to hear the news about Caroline Flack. My thoughts are with her family,” Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon shared on Twitter.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan shared: “Just seen on Twitter the devastating news that Caroline Flack has been found dead in her home.

“I’m so sad right now and I actually can’t believe it. Can’t imagine what her family are going through right now. #RIPCarolineFlack.”

Singer Jack Maynard posted on Twitter: “Horrible news hearing about Caroline flack.”

Fellow presenter Davina McCall wrote: “I’m so so sad to hear about @carolineflack1.

“I don’t even know what to say. But my heart goes out to her friends and family x I might be a bit quiet tonight on social media .. just doesn’t seem right .”

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker wrote: “Awful news about Caroline Flack. We really need to be better at taking care of each other. So sad.”

Flack was well known for her presenting work and first began her career in 2001 as an actor on Bo’Selecta!

After this she went on to host for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Now! and The Xtra Factor.

She later appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, winning the show in 2014 with Pasha Kovalev.

In recent years, she has been best known for her work as the presenter of Love Island.

However, she stepped down from the role at the end of 2019.

This came after she was charged with assault, which she pleaded not guilty to at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on December 23.