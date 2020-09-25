Cardi B bashes claims that her divroce with Offset is a ‘publicity stunt’

Yet again Cardi B was forced to take to social media to clear the air and set the record straight regarding her divorce from rapper Offset.

While many have begun suspecting the rapper’s intentions behind the decision itself, others wonder whether the arrival of a new step-sibling for 2-year-old Kulture is what is causing a divide between the parents.

Regardless of the attention, the hate or the bullying, Cardi B nevertheless took to Instagram to set the record straight and lay waste to any adverse claims.

The very first rumor that Cardi snubbed during her Instagram live this Monday was about Offset allegedly having another baby with a mystery woman.

The rapper was quoted saying, “People were just flooding me with… ‘Oh, Offset got a girl pregnant.’ And this is where the [expletive] came from. Ain’t that about a [expletive].”

“That is why I be telling y’all to stop believing… what people be saying, these blogs are saying, especially blogs that have a certain type of hatred towards me. I want to address another [expletive] that I heard.”

She added, “Another blogger claims that I am getting a divorce for attention. And it’s like, you think I’m going to pay a lawyer 20 thousand [expletive] dollars?”

The rapper also bashed trolls commenting on her intentions behind the divorce itself. Cardi claimed, “They’re like, ‘I just find it so funny that Cardi is getting a divorce around this time she got a record called Me Gusta out. First, of all, Me Gusta is not even my record, it’s Anitta‘s record. So I’m not even getting a huge piece of the song.”

She concluded by saying, “I get along with his mother very well. You think I’m gonna do that to her son for attention. Why do I need attention? You don’t see I have millions of [expletive] followers? Do you see that I have the number one song in the [expletive] world? Why do I need attention? Why do I need stunts?”