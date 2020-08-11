Cara Delevingne gets cozy with Margaret Qualley

Cara Delevingne and Margaret Qualley are getting close.

The 27-year-old model posted a series of cozy photos with the 25-year-old daughter of actress Andie MacDowell. Fueling romance rumors, Delevingne captioned the pictures, “I’m not cute, you are @margaretqualley ❤️.”

In the photos, the duo can be seen enjoying the great outdoors and lying on top of each other. In the penultimate picture, Qualley can be seen standing behind Delevingne as she holds onto her chest.

View this post on Instagram

I’m not cute, you are @margaretqualley ❤️

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

Qualley has yet to respond to the tribute in the comments; however, fellow model Kaia Gerber, who also has been getting close to Delevingne, wrote, “I feel lucky to know you both.”

In July, Delevingne and Gerber, 18, attended a Black Lives Matter protest together where they were photographed intimately holding onto each other.

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Sharon Stone Ready to Date Again

Alex Jane

Kim Kardashian: Pregnant in Jeans for Kourtney’s Birthday!

Alex R.

Kelly Rowland Is Expecting First Child

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign