Britney Spears to be under conservatorships ‘the rest of her life’

Britney Spears’s former estate attorney believes the singer’s court ordered conservatorship is a “good thing” and should not be meddled with.

Her most expensive, former estate agent, Andrew Wallet spoke to the Daily Mail regarding the singer’s struggles and added how her conservatorship was put in place for “a good reason” and thus, should not be meddled with.

He went on to bash all the #FreeBritney supporters, claiming, “Britney is in a conservatorship for good reason but a lot of the Free Britney people have no experience with the law.”

The attorney explained, “These legal proceedings are complex and people jump to conclusions. Their perception is so wrong but you can’t go and tell them why because a lot of it is confidential. You have a lot of people who don’t have a clue but meanwhile we can’t talk about it. It’s frustrating but it is what it is.”

For the unversed, the Free Britney movement is a social media war started against her father Jamie Spears, as well as any and all who are allegedly ‘forcing’ their will upon the 90’s icon, under the guise of a court ordered conservatorship.

The members of this movement believe Jamie Spears has, on numerous occasions, exercised more rights than he possess under the conservatorship.

Plus, ever since the singer herself took to the court and demanded changes be made to the court ordained request, fans have become even more forthcoming with their disdain for the Spears’s alleged iron clad grasp atop Britney’s multi-million dollar empire.

With solely her estate costing $59million (£45.5million), the singer recently turned to a wealth management firm to take over control of her assets, away from her family yet was denied.

The attorney Mr Wallet also went on to tell the leading daily, “It is not in Britney’s best interests to be outside the conservatorship but there’s a lot of politics involved.”

“Britney to this day does not have the capacity to sign documents and make decisions for herself. Protecting her assets is very important and for that the conservatorship has to stay in place because she is susceptible to undue influences.”

“I have had people in conservatorship who have got themselves right and it has been terminated but you don’t see that because they’re not people in the public eye.”

He concluded by saying, “Other people can be in a conservatorship their whole lives. I’m not saying that’s going to be Britney but it could happen to her.”