Britney Spears Succumbed to Quarantine and Cut Her Own Bangs

Britney Spears joined Bella Hadid as the next celebrity to commit to bangs while in quarantine. Spears cut her own light blunt bangs and posted several selfies on Instagram to show off her new look. She did a great job.

View this post on Instagram

I did it I finally cut bangs 🌹🤷‍♀️💋💋💋🌸🌸🌸🙊 !!!!!!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

“I did it I finally cut bangs 🌹🤷‍♀️💋💋💋🌸🌸🌸🙊 !!!!!!” she captioned the first shot, which featured her in a pink bikini and black choker.

View this post on Instagram

🌹🌹🌹

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

She shared a second shot of her and her bangs, featuring her in a black and white polka dotted crop top. “🌹🌹🌹,” she captioned that one:

View this post on Instagram

I know I need bangs 😜😜 !!!!! Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger ?!?! I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade and I remember like it was yesterday …. it was such a big deal to expose my forehead …. only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off. All the beauty pageant girls did it but I never felt beauty pageants were my thing … I had bad teeth and felt like an ugly duckling. I met with a modeling agency but I wasn’t pretty enough so I went home and said, "maybe I can be like the older girls and show my forehead" !!!! I did and it looked sooooo bad but I thought I was gorgeous 🤣 !!!! I think I knew it didn’t look good but I did it because I thought it made me cool …. and I’ve pretty much had it like that ever since !!!! People choose different ways to protect themselves …. when I pull my bangs in front of my head I feel like I’m protected … almost like I’m in 3rd grade again ⭐️💖🌸 !!!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Spears opened up on Instagram before about what having bangs meant to her historically—and why she was on the verge of getting them again. It’s more than a haircut.

