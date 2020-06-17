Britney Spears Succumbed to Quarantine and Cut Her Own Bangs

Britney Spears joined Bella Hadid as the next celebrity to commit to bangs while in quarantine. Spears cut her own light blunt bangs and posted several selfies on Instagram to show off her new look. She did a great job.

“I did it I finally cut bangs 🌹🤷‍♀️💋💋💋🌸🌸🌸🙊 !!!!!!” she captioned the first shot, which featured her in a pink bikini and black choker.

She shared a second shot of her and her bangs, featuring her in a black and white polka dotted crop top. “🌹🌹🌹,” she captioned that one:

Spears opened up on Instagram before about what having bangs meant to her historically—and why she was on the verge of getting them again. It’s more than a haircut.