Britney Spears Slammed By Beyoncé Fans For Calling Herself ‘Queen B’

Beyoncé fans were not impressed after Britney Spears labelled herself “Queen B” Wednesday.

Everybody knows there’s only one “Queen B” out there, and the Beyhive definitely made sure Spears knew that this week.

The singer shared a photo of a royal bee with a crown, alongside the caption: “To all my fans who call me Queen B. I believe this would be more accurate!!!!!”

However, she did add a wink emoji to her post, so maybe she was just having a bit of a joke with her followers?

Queen B Is Britney Spears

Queen Bey Is Beyoncé

Case Closed.

More Than Enough Room For All

Of The Queens In The World❣️#QueenB #QueenBey #StopHatingTrueQueens #BeATrueQueen @britneyspears Is A True Queen!

Regardless Of Nicknames. pic.twitter.com/qSbBRFCZkv — Roger Bray (@Britneyfan54) June 25, 2020

The artist behind the painting, Jenny Paddey, then spoke to TMZ about the whole thing, insisting neither Spears or Beyoncé were her inspiration.

Lil Kim is Queen Bee.



Beyoncé is Queen Bey.



Britney Spears is Queen B.



Understand? — #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@mileyminogue) June 25, 2020

She said she painted the illustration back in 2018 and “it was only intended to reflect a play on words for the phrase ‘queen bee.’”

Listen we all know who Queen B is….sis is literally King B by now…BUT what yall aint gonna do is come for Britney. My sis is at home twirling in her little shorts enjoying life so leave her alone. pic.twitter.com/jtoOk5urzk — Wednesday Cleopatra Addams (@BeyonceGiselleT) June 25, 2020

The ONLY Queen B is right here👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/lqsL58xXGn — 𝐌𝐊 (@mifinesse) June 24, 2020

I’ve never heard a single fan call her Queen B… pic.twitter.com/RlPewDQCi9 — bsu 🤍💫 (@updatingbritney) June 24, 2020

Paddey, who insisted she wasn’t going to pick sides in the fan war, added she wasn’t sure how Spears came across her painting and only found out about the post once friends started tagging her in the comments.