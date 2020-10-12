Brandi Glanville Begging Heather Locklear To Join ‘Real Housewives’?

The controversy surrounding Denise Richards’ exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues. Recently, a tabloid reports that Brandi Glanville is now trying to recruit Heather Locklear to join the reality series.

According to the National Enquirer, Glanville has “vowed” to get Locklear to be a member of the RHOBH cast. The paper’s telling article reveals that Glanville is only on the show part-time but is looking to “save herself” and the show by winning over the actress and using her as a “bargaining chip.”

An insider tells the paper, “Brandi is desperate to be back as a Beverly Hills Housewife,” and producers of the series have been interested in Locklear.

The tabloid states following the explosive tenth season of the reality show that focused on Glanville’s alleged affair with Richards, the fashion designer is using her charm to win Locklear over. “Brandi’s calling her non-stop. She’s taking her out and doing everything she can to win her over,” the insider reveals.

However, the source discloses that Locklear is “pretty wary” given what happened between Glanville and Richards. “Presumably what happened between them was supposed to be a private matter and Brandi certainly appears to have played it for the ratings and to raise her own profile. Heather needs to be careful,” the source tells the Enquirer.

Here’s what Gossip Cop discovered. There is a chance Brandi Glanville would want Heather Locklear to join the cast of the RHOBH. Locklear isn’t exactly a stranger to television and has a good fan base.

But Locklear’s rep denies that she will be a part of the popular series. In regards to Locklear’s role in the dispute between Glanville and Denise Richards, it was reported by Page Six that Locklear did reach out to Glanville amid the reality star’s fallout with Richards.

So it would seem that Glanville and Locklear are on good terms, but that doesn’t mean the Melrose Place star is joining the Real Housewives franchise.

In general, the Enquirer isn’t the best source to rely on when it comes to the Real Housewives series. Recently, we busted the magazine for claiming that Richards exited the RHOBH to save her marriage to Aaron Phypers.

The paper also concocted another phony report about Locklear not too long ago. A few months ago, the tabloid alleged that the actress was adopting a baby to celebrate her engagement. We reached out to a source close to the actress, who dismissed the bogus narrative. So much for the tabloid’s “insider” sources.