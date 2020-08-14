Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston having ‘low-key dinners’ Rumor Debunked

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have not been seen in public since the SAG Awards. However, tabloids are convinced that the exes have been spending time with each other in private.

Last year, OK! magazine claimed that Jennifer Aniston and Pitt hung out at the actress’s 50th birthday party. Following their reunion, the A-listers, allegedly, continued spending time with each other in private.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston allegedly talked about their marriage during their low-key dinner

Weirdly enough, an unnamed source claimed to know the goings-on during Aniston and Pitt’s alleged low-key dinners even though it takes place at the actress’s house.

“They love hanging out on the patio, listening to music and talking about life,” the source said.

Pitt and Aniston also used the opportunity to talk about what went wrong in their marriage. And the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor, allegedly, apologized to his ex-wife.

“Brad let Jen know how sorry he was for everything that happened and told her that if he could take it all back, he would. Pitt’s ‘apology’ made Aniston realize that it’s truly time to put the past aside and to start seeing Brad fully for who he is, a nice guy who messed up royally,” the source said.

Rumors debunked

However, Gossip Cop immediately debunked the claims. The publication said that Pitt and Aniston didn’t have low-key dinners at the actress’ home last year.

The rumor-debunking site also spoke with a rep for Pitt, who confirmed to them that he never had low-key dinners with Jennifer Aniston.

It doesn’t take much to understand that there’s no reason for Pitt and Aniston to hang out in secret. After all, the exes are nothing more than friends. They never got back together.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt not giving a tell-all interview

Gossip Cop also outed OK! magazine for repeatedly publishing fake stories about Aniston and Pitt.

The tabloid previously claimed that the A-listers were doing a tell-all together to discuss their relationship. OK! magazine said that Pitt and Aniston weren’t a couple, but somehow they felt the need to share what went wrong in their marriage.

Pitt and Aniston have been divorced in 2005. And no new information about their split has been released recently.

And the fact that Jennifer Aniston and Pitt are living their separate and quiet lives right now seemingly suggests that they’ve moved on from each other. As such, their shippers should also start doing the same.