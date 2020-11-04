Brad Pitt makes last-ditch bid to patch up his differences with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ star met face-to-face with Angelina Jolie to resolve the issues regarding their court battle, according to The Sun .

Pitt and Jolie,  who have been at each other’s throats since their divorce in 2016 – are going through a bitter period of their life as they are engaged in court fight over custody of their six kids.

Last month their rift heated up as 56-year-old actor and his ex-wife each called upon witnesses to be cross-examined before a private judge during the haring of their case.

The media outlet claimed that Pitt was spotted visiting his ex-wife’s LA home, where she lives with their six kids: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.

It came as news emerged the Oscar winner has split with married German model Nicole Poturalski, 27, following a whirlwind three-month fling.

The publication, citing a source, revealed: “Brad drove into the estate in the afternoon and stayed for around an hour-and-a-half and then he sped away from a private exit he doesn’t normally use. He was clearly doing all he could to avoid being seen.”

It added: “He’s still desperate for all the ugliness to end, even though it’s like pulling teeth seeing eye to eye with Angelina about virtually anything these days.”

