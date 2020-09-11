Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie In A WAR Again Over Children’s Custody?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had been together since 2005. It was a year after the split with Jennifer Aniston that the couple finally confirmed their relationship. The Maleficent star even announced her pregnancy in 2006. Despite years of togetherness, things fell apart when they married in 2014. The issues persist to date.

‘Brangelina’, as their fans call them, are blessed with 6 children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. It is believed that the altercation between Brad and Maddox during a private trip in 2016 made Angelina file for a divorce. While their divorce had been filed in 2016, some of the matters are yet to be resolved.

And well one of them is the joint custody of their kids. As per recent reports, Brangelina is at war again over the time each of them gets with the children. Brad Pitt wants 50/50 custody. But as far as Angelina Jolie goes, she wants to move to the UK with all her children.

A source close to the US Weekly reports the same as, “Tensions have escalated between Brad and Angelina, with family therapy no longer taking place. Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has been unagreeable to those terms.”

Reportedly, Angelina Jolie will only agree to this if she gets to settle in the UK. “She will only agree to talk about an agreement if the home base for the children isn’t Los Angeles. The younger kids are in school in Los Angeles, which Angelina has always been opposed to.”

It is not the first time that the Maleficent actress’ urge to move out of LA has come through. Multiple times before, rifts have been triggered over the fact that Angelina Jolie wants to move to a different place altogether with the kids.