What Happened To Blake Shelton Proposing To Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’?

A baby and a proposal was the big rumor for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani last year. A tabloid reported that the country star was going to pop the question to the singer during an episode of The Voice. Some time has passed since the story came out, Let’s take a look back at the narrative.

Around this time last year, a source told Life & Style that after learning Stefani was pregnant, Shelton was going to propose during a live taping of The Voice.

The magazine quoted an insider who let slip the No Doubt singer finally became pregnant after undergoing rounds of IVF treatment for several years. The insider stated that the pop singer was positively glowing, and she was praying for a healthy little girl.

As for Shelton, the source continued, the country crooner couldn’t wait to be a dad, but he was also overwhelmed with the prospect of fatherhood. The tipster added, “He loves Gwen’s boys, but they’re a lot of work, so the idea of adding a new baby to the hectic mix has made him contemplate what life will be like.”

However, this didn’t stop Shelton from wanting to ask Stefani to be his wife. The outlet was sure that the singer was going to surprise his longtime girlfriend while on the show.

Yet, if the proposal was supposed to be a surprise, why would this insider spill the beans to Life & Style? Gossip Cop found the story to be suspicious from the start, particularly since the tabloid has stated often that the couple was either getting married or having a baby almost every other month.

Now, a year later, though the two are still very much together, there haven’t been any babies or weddings taken place.

This hasn’t stopped Life & Style from pushing around inaccurate stories about the couple. Last May, the outlet purported that Shelton dumped Stefani on Mother’s Day. The magazine contended that Shelton “folded” under pressure and ended his relationship with the singer over the phone. Clearly this wasn’t true. The couple is still very much together.

About two months ago, the same tabloid alleged that Stefani was pregnant with twin boys. The publication can’t even stick with one storyline and continues to be all over the place with its narrative. This is just another reason why these tabloids shouldn’t be trusted.