Bindi Irwin Moving To US To Be Closer To Husband’s Family?

Is Bindi Irwin moving to the United States to be closer to her husband’s family? A tabloid claims Irwin could be making the big transition to the states.

Following a post shared by Bindi Irwin her Instagram page of herself and her husband, Chandler Powell visiting his family last year, New Idea purports the pair are open to relocating to be closer to Powell’s family.

A supposed source contends the current pandemic has “highlighted to Bindi just how far Chandler is from his family, and for the first time, she’s truly considering moving there to be closer to his family for a while once this all over.”

The so-called insider tells the tabloid that Irwin loves that her husband comes from a huge family and that is the “kind of environment” she wants to raise her children in. “Nothing against her mom at all, but she grew up with just Steve, until he died, Terri, and Robert and there weren’t too many cousins around them,” adds the unnamed source.

The magazine further states a move to the United States would be on hold for now but its “definitely possible” in the couple’s future. “It’s just the planning stage now as everything is so uncertain,” the dubious insider concludes.

We don’t doubt that Powell misses his family and of course, as his wife, we’re sure Irwin feels the same way. However, Gossip Cop has already corrected the narrative that Powell and Irwin were moving to the United States from another tabloid.

The publication Woman’s Day also made this allegation a few weeks ago, but after investigating to story, Gossip Cop discovered it was a recycled tale with no actual evidence to support it. Also, Irwin is very open with her fans, if she was considering moving to America, we believe the story would’ve been reported by more trustworthy outlets. Additionally, this isn’t the first time we’ve had to correct stories about Irwin and Powell.

Earlier this year, Gossip Cop busted Woman’s Day for claiming Irwin moved up her wedding date because she was pregnant. The fictitious story purported Irwin and Powell decided to wed quickly because they’re having a baby.

Gossip Cop pointed up the reason why the couple decided to move their wedding date was simply because of the coronavirus epidemic.

Following this, we debunked the tabloid for alleging Powell walked out on Irwin after being married for only a month. The ridiculous story asserted Powell left his wife because he was finding isolation hard after all the excitement died down from the wedding.

In reality, the magazine made this bogus accusation because Powell was spotted without his wedding ring, which was hardly enough proof to support the publication’s narrative.