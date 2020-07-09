Billie Eilish’s mother reveals true extent of her love for Justin Bieber

It’s well documented that Billie Eilish was Justin Bieber’s hot favorite fan while growing up and she, at last, got the chance to meet her idol soaring to fame herself a year ago.

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer’s love for the pop star dove so deep that her parents even thought about her treatment or therapy.

During the most recent episode of the me and dad radio on Apple Music, Billie’s mom Maggie has disclosed the truth of her expressions of love, saying: ‘ Driving to the dance studio with Billie, playing this song, crying, and at that time driving back and sobbing,’ she said regarding Justin’s song ‘As Long As You Love Me’

Her mom Maggie continued: ‘It was either Marina and the Diamonds or this, crying. Not simply this, it had been all of Justin Bieber. Any Justin Bieber song, however, I simply happen to recall this one truly well, and the video and Billie talk with me about it and being enthusiastic that it had been beginning and simply crying and crying.

Everybody knows the entire Billie-Justin Bieber thing, however, this song was a major part of it.’ Billie didn’t attempt to deny it and admitted: ‘I would watch the music video for this song and simply just sob.’

Billie and Justin’s friendship has been old enough. The singer finally met at Coachella in 2019 as Billie delivered her first performance at the music art festival.